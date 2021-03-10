Limelight’s State of Online Gaming Report Shows Online Gaming Spikes as Consumers Seek Social Connection and Entertainment

Video game playing has risen to a new level, with consumers’ time playing up 14 percent over last year. The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity. In fact, gamers across the globe are playing video games an average of eight hours and 27 minutes each week according to the “State of Online Gaming 2021,” a report commissioned by Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), on global gaming preferences and habits.

New data shows that the spikes in gaming over the last year are driven by gamers’ desire for social connections. Half of global gamers (53 percent) say they’ve made new friends through online games in the past year and one in three (36 percent) say the ability to interact with other players is extremely important. Opportunities for interactivity and social engagement are likely drivers for video game adoption with the majority (64 percent) of global gamers saying they started playing video games in the past year.