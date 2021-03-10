 

Dorman Announces More Than 170 New Products, Including Aftermarket-First Transmission Lines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

Highlights:

  • Next-generation, aftermarket-exclusive transmission lines feature complex thermostatic valves and extend aftermarket-exclusive coverage

  • New pigtail connector for GM vehicles equipped with magnetic ride struts, an exclusive that extends Dorman’s coverage for magnetic suspension repairs

  • Expanded coverage in aftermarket-exclusive automotive products, including windshield washer fluid reservoirs and heater hose assemblies

COLMAR, Penn., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 170 new replacement auto parts, extending Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in several key categories, and giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

Dorman continues to expand its aftermarket-exclusive offerings of replacement transmission oil cooler lines, adding six new parts that cover a combined 2 million+ SUVs and cars. Two of the new replacement lines (624-625 and 624-628) are engineered to better protect transmissions on select Dodge Durango, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee model years by incorporating a specially designed thermostatic valve that helps resist leaks, ensure faster operating temperature and maximize coolant flow. Another exclusive (624-589) transmission line replaces the factory part on aging Chevrolet Cruze models, and features a durable and reliable design that resists hose separation at pressure levels up to 500 PSI. These new releases bring Dorman’s catalog of transmission lines to more than 370 products.

This month Dorman is introducing a time- and labor-saving magnetic strut pigtail connector (949-804) for over 3 million late-model Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles equipped with magnetic ride control (MRC) suspensions. The original equipment connectors may fail before or during service or replacement of these MRC struts, causing repair delays. Shops that have this Dorman aftermarket-first on hand can help provide a more complete repair. This new solution is a perfect complement to Dorman’s growing line of active suspension and magnetic ride control replacement products.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dorman Announces More Than 170 New Products, Including Aftermarket-First Transmission Lines Highlights: Next-generation, aftermarket-exclusive transmission lines feature complex thermostatic valves and extend aftermarket-exclusive coverageNew pigtail connector for GM vehicles equipped with magnetic ride struts, an exclusive that extends …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
11.02.21
Dorman Announces More Than 370 New Products, Including New Window Switches and Dorman OE FIX Wheel Hardware
08.02.21
Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results