Dorman Announces More Than 170 New Products, Including Aftermarket-First Transmission Lines

Highlights:

Next-generation, aftermarket-exclusive transmission lines feature complex thermostatic valves and extend aftermarket-exclusive coverage





New pigtail connector for GM vehicles equipped with magnetic ride struts, an exclusive that extends Dorman’s coverage for magnetic suspension repairs





Expanded coverage in aftermarket-exclusive automotive products, including windshield washer fluid reservoirs and heater hose assemblies

COLMAR, Penn., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 170 new replacement auto parts, extending Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in several key categories, and giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

Dorman continues to expand its aftermarket-exclusive offerings of replacement transmission oil cooler lines, adding six new parts that cover a combined 2 million+ SUVs and cars. Two of the new replacement lines (624-625 and 624-628) are engineered to better protect transmissions on select Dodge Durango, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee model years by incorporating a specially designed thermostatic valve that helps resist leaks, ensure faster operating temperature and maximize coolant flow. Another exclusive (624-589) transmission line replaces the factory part on aging Chevrolet Cruze models, and features a durable and reliable design that resists hose separation at pressure levels up to 500 PSI. These new releases bring Dorman’s catalog of transmission lines to more than 370 products.

This month Dorman is introducing a time- and labor-saving magnetic strut pigtail connector (949-804) for over 3 million late-model Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles equipped with magnetic ride control (MRC) suspensions. The original equipment connectors may fail before or during service or replacement of these MRC struts, causing repair delays. Shops that have this Dorman aftermarket-first on hand can help provide a more complete repair. This new solution is a perfect complement to Dorman’s growing line of active suspension and magnetic ride control replacement products.