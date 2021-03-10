Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced today that, due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual format only. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Meeting for May 20, 2021 in virtual format. Shareholders and their proxy representatives will not be able to attend the Meeting physically. The Board has set a record date for the Meeting of March 31, 2021.

Additional information confirming how shareholders may vote before or during the Meeting, as well as the time of the virtual Meeting and how to access it as a shareholder, will be included in the Company’s proxy statement to be separately provided to shareholders. In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

