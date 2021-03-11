 

SOS LIMITED ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) on behalf of SOS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SOS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2021, Hindenburg Research and Culper Research published reports regarding SOS, alleging that the Company was a “pump and dump” scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of crypto miners to create an illusion of success. The reports pointed out that SOS lists a hotel room as the company’s headquarters and that SOS purportedly bought mining rigs from a fake shell company. Moreover, the reports noted that the photographed SOS “miners” weren't the A10 Pros the company claimed to own but were actually Avalon's A1066 miners. Hindenburg went even further and found the original images from SOS’s site belonged to a rival RHY.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.27, or 21%, to close at $4.77 per share on February 26, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SOS shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Wertpapier


