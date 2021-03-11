 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - On the road with CEO Dr. Werth; Investment case conf

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - On the road with CEO Dr. Werth; Investment case conf

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
11.03.2021, 12:45  |  45   |   |   

AlsterResearch hosted a well attended digital roadshow with CEO Dr. Werth

 

AlsterResearch hosted a well attended digital roadshow with CEO Dr. Werth. Main topic has been the company’s increased focus on hydrogen/LNG technology putting Wolftank in the eye of the storm of THE “hot topic” when it comes to reducing emissions in Europe by 50% until 2030 and even becoming climate neutral by 2050. In our view, Wolftank’s long lasting track record within the field of hydrogen technologies comes on top of its structurally growing core business for bulk tank refurbishing and environmental remediation (soil and water). As such Wolftank offers an ideal cocktail for investors seeking structural growth at reasonable price with a blend of ESG conformity – a mix rarely seen in the small and midcap space. We therefore reiterate our BUY, PT unchanged EUR 36.00

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - On the road with CEO Dr. Werth; Investment case conf AlsterResearch hosted a well attended digital roadshow with CEO Dr. Werth. Main topic has been the company’s increased focus on hydrogen/LNG technology putting Wolftank in the eye of the storm of THE “hot topic” when it comes to reducing emissions in Europe by 50% until 2030 and even becoming climate neutral by 2050

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - On the road with CEO Dr. Werth; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Symrise AG - Sustained sales and earnings growth, despite macro ...
Titel
SRH AlsteResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Accelerated order intake in Q1/21
SRH AlsteResearch AG Initiation: HelloFresh SE - Overeaten, Initiate with Sell
SRH AlsteResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Topline growth of 40% guided, Remains a BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - On the road with CEO Dr. Werth; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Symrise AG - Sustained sales and earnings growth, despite macro ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Varta AG - Growth continues, but fairly priced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Mic AG - 2021 outlook bang in-line; PT up; BUY reiterated
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: TeamViewer AG - Long-term profiteer of the crisis
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up
25.02.21
Wolftank-Adisa: Erfolg am Anleihemarkt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
58
Wolftank - Der unbekannte Wolf im Schafspelz