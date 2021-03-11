 

The Eastern Company to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

NAUGATUCK, Conn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Eastern Company (NASDAQ: EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving industrial markets, announces today that its management will participate in ROTH Capital Partners’ 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

August M. Vlak, President and CEO, and Chris Moulton, Head of Corporate Development, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. To view the latest investor presentation and learn about upcoming events, visit https://easterncompany.com/event2.php.

Mr. Vlak and Mr. Moulton will discuss Eastern’s core businesses, including Big 3 Precision, Eberhard and Velvac. Eastern will outline how these businesses are capitalizing on the transformational changes in many of its markets, as a result of digitization, automation, and more.

To submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2021Registration. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with The Eastern Company, please contact your ROTH representative.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across two reporting segments - Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products - from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
August Vlak or Christopher Moulton
203-729-2255

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Eastern Company to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021 NAUGATUCK, Conn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - The Eastern Company (NASDAQ: EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving industrial markets, announces today that its management will participate in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...