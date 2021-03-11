 

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

11.03.2021   

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced that Alvaro Torres, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25th, 2021
Presentation March 24th @ 1:00PM ET
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t9RgOzoRRWWAbgaCyaYTaQ

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at
www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT Khiron Life Sciences Corp

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com




Wertpapier


