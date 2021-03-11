Teleperformance Ranked Best Place to Work in Russia

With the world still facing employment challenges and disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, Teleperformance’s Russia operations attaining 2021 BPTW certification is a significant milestone, especially under lockdown conditions.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its operations in Russia received its first Best Place to Work (BPTW) certification following a comprehensive audit by the prestigious Best Places to Work Institute. Highlights of Teleperformance evaluation scores in Russia include a robust employee confidence in the company, with more than 80% of survey respondents citing Teleperformance as an excellent employer. Besides work-from-home staff, Teleperformance operates nine facilities in seven cities for a total workforce of nearly 4,000 employees based in the country.

Best Places to Work is a leading third-party expert on workplace culture assessment. BPTW evaluation framework ranks companies' culture based on multiple factors that showcase employee trust, fairness, respect, and pride and reflect the latest best employer workplace trends.

Hamza Idrissi, Global Program Manager BPTW, said: “We congratulate Teleperformance in Russia for this recognition. Having achieved the Best Places to Work certification in Russia demonstrates the commitment of Teleperformance to the development of its human capital. The organization ensures that every employee is always put in a position to do its job in the best possible way, so that everybody can take an active contribution to the business strategy and the overall ambition.”

Ekaterina Osina, CEO, Teleperformance Russia, commented: “We are extremely happy to be certified as a Best Place to Work in Russia. It was achieved thanks to our team, their constant efforts to create the best workplaces and their consideration of employees' needs and expectations. We will analyze the findings for continuous improvement to reinforce this accomplishment and so we always aim higher.”

With a top global priority of employee well-being, 28 separate Teleperformance country operations including Russia are currently independently recognized as best employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents 87 % of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.