Vishay Precision Group to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company’s management will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:15AM EDT. A live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com/events. In addition, the company is available for one-on-one virtual meetings at the conference.



For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the corporate access coordinators at Sidoti, or email Steve Cantor at VPG’s investor relations department at info@vpgsensors.com.