Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues for the three- and nine-month periods of fiscal 2021, ended January 31, 2021, of $11.7 million and $38.6 million, respectively, compared to revenues of $9.6 million and $31.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of fiscal 2020, ended January 31, 2020. Operating loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $939,000 compared to an operating loss of $1.6 million for the same period of fiscal 2020. Operating loss was $1.1 million for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 compared to an operating loss of $7.3 million for the nine months ended January 31, 2020. Net loss for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 was $800,000 or ($0.09) per diluted share and $733,000 or ($0.08) per diluted share, respectively, compared to net losses of $1.6 million or ($0.17) per share and $7.1 million or ($0.78) per share, respectively, for the same periods of fiscal 2020.



FEI CEO Stan Sloane commented, “I am very pleased with the general direction of the business and the significant success we are seeing in capturing new contracts for space systems. Of course, products for space are a core competency of FEI. US government investments in new space programs are producing an increasing number of opportunities for FEI, resulting in growing backlog and improving revenues in our New York operation. Customer and supply chain COVID-related issues in our Elcom and Zyfer subsidiaries impacted their revenues and gross margins in Q3. We had a very solid quarter for new business at FEI New York, with backlog up by $5m from last fiscal year and wins on several key opportunities, not to mention the $17m contract award we announced on February 24th, after the end of the quarter. Bookings in our New York operation through the end of Q3 were $53m, one of the best year-to-date performances on new business wins in company history. This amount is not fully funded, but it is on contract. Backlog reflects only the funded amount. Our performance on new business bodes well for increasing revenue going forward and as we have said before, increasing revenue is a good leading indicator for improving margins. We have also generated significant cash of $9m through Q3. Hiring is continuing as we ramp up to meet anticipated engineering and production commitments associated with all the new contracts. Space represents a rapidly expanding opportunity for us and ensuring we deploy shareholders’ capital towards continually improving operational efficiency and advancing our product technologies will remain a key focus. We will also continue to monitor…and address…the COVID situation and I thank our employees for their extraordinary efforts to maintain FEI’s customer commitments over this past year.”