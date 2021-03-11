 

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces the Declaration of April, May and June Monthly Cash Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 23:05  |  68   |   |   

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: FC) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.078 per common share (subject to adjustment at the discretion of the board of directors) payable on the date set out below to holders of common shares of record at the close of business on the record date set out below:

Record Date Dividend Payment Date
April 30, 2021 May 17, 2021
May 31, 2021 June 15, 2021
June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and Share Purchase Plan (“Plan”) that is available to its shareholders. Shareholders are reminded that they can participate in the DRIP and the Plan. Participant shareholders pay no commission for common shares issued from treasury.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN (DRIP)
The DRIP allows participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Corporation. A 3% discount will only apply if the weighted average trading price, calculated during the five trading days immediately preceding each dividend payment date, is higher than $14.10.

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
Once registered with the DRIP, participants have the right to purchase additional common shares, totaling no greater than $12,000 per year and no less than $250 per month.

For further information, including answers to frequently asked questions about the DRIP, please refer to our website: www.firmcapital.com, and select Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation under the heading Fund Management, which also includes enrollment information. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at the Corporation by calling 416-635-0221.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. The Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, the Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the Corporation had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces the Declaration of April, May and June Monthly Cash Dividends TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: FC) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.078 per common share (subject to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Year Ended and Q4/2020 Results