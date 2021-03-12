 

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

 

SSH Communications Security Corporation has published its Annual Report for 2020 on its website at Financial Reports.

The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Auditor's Report.

A PDF file of the Annual Report is attached to this release.

SSH Communications Security Corporation also voluntarily publishes its Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML) and the primary statements have been labeled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit. The Financial Statement is attached to this release as an XHTML file and it is available on the SSH Website at Financial Reports.

 

Helsinki, March 12, 2021

 

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO

 

Further Info:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com

 

SSH Communications Security
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED   SSH Communications Security Corporation has published its Annual Report for 2020 on its website at Financial Reports.The Annual Report contains the Report of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Zealand Pharma: on Track for Potential First Product Launch and Establishing Commercial Operations in the United ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
NOTICE TO SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATIONS’ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
03.03.21
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2020 PUBLISHED
01.03.21
CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
24.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
23.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
22.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
18.02.21
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020
16.02.21
INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020