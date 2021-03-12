 

Cedar Fair Unveils Plans for Safe Family Fun In 2021

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced plans to welcome back guests for a fun-filled season in 2021. From a landmark 150th anniversary celebration at one of its signature parks to a full lineup of new thrill rides, themed culinary events and high-energy cultural celebrations, there’s sure to be something for everyone across Cedar Fair’s family of 13 owned and operated properties.

“Our primary goal for the 2021 season is to fully reopen all of our properties and provide our guests with fun, dynamic and memorable experiences they can share with their family and friends,” said Tim Fisher, Cedar Fair chief operating officer. “We are optimistic that attendance levels at our parks and resort properties will significantly improve in 2021, particularly as COVID-19 vaccines become more broadly available. We have a loyal season pass base of 1.8 million passes outstanding, and customer surveys show a strong intent to visit amusement parks this year. In anticipation of this improving demand, we are poised to resume normal operations.”

He added: “As always, the safety and welfare of our guests and associates remain our highest priority. All of our properties that reopened in 2020 exemplified high-quality immersive entertainment in a safe, sanitized and stress-free environment, and we intend to build on that strong foundation in 2021. We want all of our guests to have fun and feel safe when visiting, so we’ve developed extensive reopening plans that incorporate guidelines and recommendations from medical experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and health officials. We’re all in this together and by working together, we can safely and confidently enjoy the thrills and fun that only Cedar Fair parks can deliver.”

Cedar Fair to Hire 45,000 Seasonal Associates

In preparation for reopening, Cedar Fair anticipates hiring approximately 45,000 seasonal associates across its 12 U.S. properties during 2021. The company will be hosting a virtual National Hiring Day event on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Candidates can register online at https://bit.ly/2YXOGJF.

The following park reopening dates and operating information are subject to change based on federal, state and local guidelines related to COVID-19 protocols.

Park Operating Plans and Highlights for 2021

California’s Great America, Northern California’s premier entertainment destination, is set to debut the all-new South Bay Shores waterpark as part of its safe return to fun in May. South Bay Shores will introduce seven new aquatic attractions, two new restaurants, new merchandise locations, premium cabanas and more—all in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Headlining the waterpark’s new experiences are Pacific Surge, a water slide complex featuring four free-fall drop slides and two tube slides, and the Tide Pool children’s lagoon play area with eight miniature water slides.

