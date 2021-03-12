 

tZERO ATS Signs Agreement with Realio, a Technology Ecosystem for Institutional-Grade Digital Assets

tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that its subsidiary, tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer that operates an alternative trading system (ATS), has signed an agreement with Realio, a technology ecosystem for institutional-grade digital assets. This partnership will connect Realio’s global network of real estate and private equity issuers, with an existing pipeline of over $300M in assets to be tokenized, to the tZERO ATS, enabling issuers to elect to provide secondary trading for their digital securities. This is subject to tZERO ATS’s due diligence and applicable regulatory requirements.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “Our goal is to increase tZERO’s exposure to high-quality, digitized assets that are interested in a path to secondary trading. Today’s announcement is a step forward in achieving this goal. We look forward to working with Realio to connect with its pipeline of issuers seeking to trade on a regulated platform.”

Realio is a blockchain-enabled issuer, fund manager, and technology provider specializing in sourcing and digitizing real estate and private equity investment opportunities. It operates an end-to-end, blockchain-based SaaS platform for the issuance, investment, and life-cycle management of digital assets with a focus on issuer-controlled and non-custodial peer-to-peer solutions that connect real world assets with decentralized finance.

Realio Co-founder and CEO Derek Boirun said, “At Realio, we are eliminating the barriers to invest in, trade, and leverage exclusive real estate, private equity, and other real-world assets through decentralized finance. We are excited to partner with tZERO and connect our issuers with a market-leading venue to access secondary liquidity through a world-class regulated platform.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.

Disclaimer

