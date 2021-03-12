DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Murray Auchincloss
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer / Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BP p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
