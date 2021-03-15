 

Magnite Announces $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Business Wire
15.03.2021   

Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Act. Magnite also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Magnite, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Magnite’s common stock (“common stock”), or a combination thereof, at Magnite’s election. The interest rate, conversion rate, and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Magnite expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “option counterparties”). The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce potential dilution to Magnite’s common stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any cash payments Magnite is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Magnite expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the capped call counterparties.

Magnite has been advised that, in connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to purchase shares of Magnite’s common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the common stock or the notes at that time. In addition, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the common stock and/or purchasing or selling the common stock or other securities of Magnite in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so following any conversion, repurchase or redemption of the notes, to the extent Magnite exercises the relevant election under the capped call transactions). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of common stock or the notes, which could affect the ability of noteholders to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs following a conversion or during any observation period related to a conversion of notes, it could affect the number of shares and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive upon conversion of the notes.

