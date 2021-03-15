 

Welsh Utility Signs Contract with Itron to Improve Water Data Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 13:45  |  29   |   |   

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it signed a contract to deploy Temetra, Itron’s intelligent cloud-based mobile meter management solution, for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to improve water data management and automate meter reading. With Itron’s solution, the utility will be equipped to efficiently read its 750,000 meters across the country of Wales in the United Kingdom.

Providing water to 3 million customers, Dŵr Cymru will take advantage of Itron’s Temetra solution to automate meter reading using both automated and manual meter data collection methods. With Temetra, the utility will improve meter reading efficiency with map-assisted meter reading on mobile devices; collect and upload data in real time; and securely store and manage data in the cloud.

“At Itron, we are committed to providing modern water solutions to help utilities gain actionable understanding of water metering and use, water distribution, water leakage and more,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “With our next-generation Temetra solution, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water will be able to optimize its operations and improve customer engagement to make every drop of water count.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Welsh Utility Signs Contract with Itron to Improve Water Data Management Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it signed a contract to deploy Temetra, Itron’s intelligent cloud-based mobile meter management solution, for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Total Reinforces its Commitment to Develop Singapore Into a Major LNG Maritime Hub for Asia
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Itron Prices $400 Million Zero Coupon Convertible Senior Notes Offering
10.03.21
Itron Prices Follow-on Public Offering
08.03.21
Itron Announces $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes
08.03.21
Itron Announces Launch of Follow-On Public Offering
02.03.21
Itron Wins “Public Safety Innovation of the Year” IoT Breakthrough Award for Third Consecutive Year
24.02.21
Itron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Guidance
21.02.21
Katastrophe in Texas: 10 Aktien, die jetzt profitieren könnten
18.02.21
Itron to Host First Itron Utility Week for Smart City and Utility Leaders in EMEA