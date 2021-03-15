Nanox to Participate in the Virtual 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

NEVE ILAN, Israel, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Nanox’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will deliver a company presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1x1 meetings during the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held from March 16 through March 18.



Mr. Poliakine’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, at 10:40am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/nani/2701886