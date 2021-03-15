 

Nanox to Participate in the Virtual 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

NEVE ILAN, Israel, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Nanox’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will deliver a company presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1x1 meetings during the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held from March 16 through March 18.

Mr. Poliakine’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, at 10:40am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/nani/2701886

Interested parties can also access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.nanox.vision. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About NANO-X:
Nano-X, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nano-X believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Investors

Itzhak Maayan
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media

Alona Stein
ReBlonde for Nanox
alona@reblonde.com




