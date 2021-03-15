 

Trust the Leader in Online School Utah Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA), an accredited online public charter school, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

"There’s no doubt that this past year has delivered many changes,” said UTVA Head of School Meghan Merideth. “What hasn’t changed is our commitment to provide families across the state with a dedicated online solution that supports all students achieve growth and success.”

UTVA students take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art, and music. Advanced Placement courses and concurrent college enrollment courses are also available to eligible high school students.

While working toward their high school diplomas, UTVA students can participate in Stride Career Prep. This program allows them to explore in-demand career paths in the following Utah-aligned Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways: Programming and Software Development, Hospitality and Tourism, Food Science & Nutrition, Marketing, Business Information Management, Business Administration, Agricultural Production Systems, Animal & Veterinary Science. Students gain essential workplace and career skills, including interview preparation, team collaboration, and effective communication to set themselves on a path to continued learning and career success after earning their high school diploma.

Students also have a choice to enroll at UTVA full-time or remain in their local high school or homeschool setting by enrolling in individual courses through the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). Part-time students may enroll in up to six full-year online courses from UTVA’s course catalog.

UTVA fosters a sense of community though virtual clubs and organizations which allow students to explore shared interests and develop leadership skills in an online setting.

To learn more about UTVA and enrollment, visit utva.k12.com or follow UTVA on Facebook.

About Utah Virtual Academy

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is an accredited online public charter school that serves Utah students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Utah public school system UTVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. UTVA also offers individual course options for high school students enrolled in their resident district programs, an approved charter school, private school or home school as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). For more information about UTVA, please utva.k12.com.



