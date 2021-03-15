NXP Semiconductors to Join S&P 500 Index

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) (the "Company") today announced that it will be added to the S&P 500 index, beginning at the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021.



"We are honored to join the esteemed group of global companies that comprise the S&P 500," said Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors. "This significant milestone reflects the efforts of our entire global NXP team, dedicated to being the world leader in secure connections for the smarter world, and driving innovation to make lives easier, better, and safer."