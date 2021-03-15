 

The Crane Foundation, Inc. Donates $105,215 to Richard T. Crane Medical Prep High School for Student Training Program

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) today announced that the Crane Foundation, Inc., the company’s charitable nonprofit corporation, has donated $105,215 to fund a Revenue Cycle Management Certification Program for students and alumni of the company’s namesake Chicago, IL.-based Richard T. Crane Medical Prep High School (RTC).

The program, which will be housed at Rush University Medical Center and Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, will provide training, support, and professional experience to participants, who will gain employable skills in the healthcare industry, and, upon receiving their certifications in Revenue Cycle Management, will be well positioned for strong career opportunities.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Crane Foundation for its support of our students, who are passionate about science and medicine but may not otherwise have the resources to pursue their career goals,” said Fareeda Shabazz, Principal of Richard T. Crane Medical Prep High School. “We are equally thrilled to launch this program to develop important, real-world career skills as students earn certifications in Revenue Cycle Management, one of the fastest-growing fields in healthcare today.”

The program will begin in the summer of 2021 and will consist of a six-week internship, including shadowing sessions with medical professionals, workforce development sessions and lecture series on a variety of healthcare professions, and clinical workshops. All course materials and equipment will be provided to participants free of charge by the Crane Foundation, Inc.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of RTC, which has achieved 100% graduation rates for three years in a row and has placed students in some of the best colleges in the country,” said Richard Maue, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Crane Co., and a trustee of the Crane Foundation, Inc. “We look forward to continuing to extend our values of leadership and responsibility to our communities, by better equipping more and more students not just for college, but for a competitive job market.”

Dedicated exclusively to making charitable contributions for religious, educational and scientific purposes, the Crane Foundation is one of three charitable institutions affiliated with Crane Co., which also include The Crane Fund, a charitable trust dedicated to former Crane Co. employees in need of financial aid who are unable to be fully self-supporting due to age or physical disability, and The Crane Fund for Widows and Children, which makes contributions to charitable organizations that provide direct assistance to underserved populations in the communities where Crane Co. operates. In total, these three funds donate approximately $17 million each year to assist more than 500 charitable organizations and over 1,200 former associates and their family members around the world.

