Westport Fuel Systems Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX | Nasdaq: WPRT) a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions transportation technologies is pleased to announce that its commons shares will be added by Dow Jones to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective Monday, March 22, 2022, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).



“We are honored to be added to the S&P/TSX composite index,” said David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “This milestone is a recognition of our achievements over the past few years, and I would like to thank our employees and board of directors for their contributions to our success. The need for gaseous fuel systems and components that decarbonize transportation continues to grow, and Westport Fuel Systems is well positioned to deliver outstanding value to our customers and our shareholders.”