ClearPro aims to build consumer trust and fight fraud within the mortgage industry

Survey indicates consumers expect lenders to do more to protect them from fraud

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honesty is the best policy when it comes to a home purchase, a message that appears to be getting through to most Canadians, according to a recent Equifax survey on mortgage fraud. Less than half (45 per cent) of survey respondents, however, trust their broker to complete necessary forms on their behalf, 29 per cent admit they don’t know if they should.

