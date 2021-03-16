 

Mednax Expands Presence in Texas through Affiliation with Eight-Clinic Pediatric Urgent Care Practice

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services, today announced its affiliation with NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care (NightLight), a private eight-clinic practice based in Houston. The affiliation with NightLight is the first step in a new strategy to reimagine pediatric ‘total’ care for patients in select markets throughout the country.

There is an opportunity to fundamentally change the delivery of pediatric care in the future. Mednax envisions a new model comprising urgent/acute care, primary care and telehealth. Patient services offered in the traditional pediatric urgent care clinic will be expanded to include:

  • Pediatric continuum of care, including subspecialty services and primary care services with an integrative approach to pediatric health
  • General and developmental pediatrics for high-risk newborns
  • Complementary prenatal services with a focus on patient education
  • Wellness, behavioral health and chronic pediatric diseases

“We are extremely excited to welcome NightLight to the Mednax family,” said James D. Swift, M.D., Chief Development Officer for Mednax. “We believe the business that Dr. Anastasia Gentles and Zawadi Bryant have created offers a great fit for the Pediatrix brand as we continue our focus on women’s and children’s services. We see an opportunity to expand and evolve the NightLight platform to offer not just urgent care but create a broader continuum for pediatric health and wellness.”

Founded in 2007, NightLight is a well-established practice that cares for families in the greater Houston metro area. The practice provides screening, diagnosis and treatment for a variety of minor non-emergent health issues, working in partnership with community pediatricians. Comprising seven physicians, 14 advanced practice providers and 20 nurses and medical assistants, the group serves more than 90,000 patients annually at eight locations throughout Houston: Cy-Fair, Garden Oaks, Humble, Katy, Pearland, Sugar Land, Tanglewood and Webster. As part of the affiliation, Dr. Gentles and Ms. Bryant will take on executive roles at Mednax, leading the development of the Company’s new pediatric 'total' care strategy.

