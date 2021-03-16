Bilia advances publication of 2020 Annual Report on the website

Bilia AB has resolved to advance publication of its 2020 Annual Report. New date for release is 18 March 2020, instead of previously scheduled on 26 March 2020.

Bilia AB (publ)

