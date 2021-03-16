 

Bilia advances publication of 2020 Annual Report on the website

16.03.2021   


Bilia AB has resolved to advance publication of its 2020 Annual Report.
New date for release is 18 March 2020, instead of previously scheduled
on 26 March 2020.

Gothenburg, March 16, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia offers new and used cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and car dismantling under the same roof, which gives a unique customer offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 Bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment




Wertpapier


