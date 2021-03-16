Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fourteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021. This is a one cent per share increase from the quarterly cash dividend that was declared on December 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on April 15, 2021, to holders of record of the preferred stock as of March 31, 2021, for the period from and including January 15, 2021 to, but excluding, April 15, 2021.