 

Profire Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with Spartan Controls

Company Announces Additional Strategic Distribution Agreement

LINDON, Utah, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announces the signing of a strategic distribution agreement and partnership with Spartan Controls Ltd. (“Spartan”).

The Spartan partnership is designed to strengthen existing and new customer and industry relationships by leveraging a significantly increased footprint in Western Canada. The agreement with Spartan provides Profire access to an expanded sales team focused on industrial combustion markets and opportunities. Profire believes this agreement will contribute to the Company’s growth strategy as global economies continue to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Partnering with Spartan Controls aligns with our strategic focus to expand our brand presence beyond our traditional upstream and midstream markets. Spartan Controls, Emerson’s Impact partner in Western Canada, brings an expansive sales and business development footprint across their territory serving a wide range of industries and markets,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO and CFO of Profire Energy, Inc.

“With complementary strengths and capabilities in both automation and process-based expertise, we look forward to representing Profire’s products and solutions across our core industries. This addition enables the Spartan team to serve a broader set of applications,” said Terry Chmelyk, Vice President at Spartan Controls.

Additionally, Profire recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement with ECI. ECI is an Emerson Impact Partner focused on delivering industrial automation solutions throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and western Maryland. The ECI relationship will further strengthen Profire’s footprint and presence in the North East with our existing customer base.

“These additional channels have the potential to open new industrial combustion and automation markets through a pair of industry leaders with best-in-class reputations,” said Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy, Inc. “These agreements in combination with other strategic partnerships demonstrate steady and methodical progress on two of the key pillars of Profire’s growth strategy – broadening our reach within oil and gas and expanding our technology into other applicable industries.”

