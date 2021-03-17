Colfax Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $46.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares from the Company at the public offering price. The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $618.4 million, or $711.3 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses of the offering payable by the Company) for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, capital expenditures and the repayment of indebtedness.