Colfax Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today the pricing of an
underwritten registered public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $46.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an
additional 2,100,000 shares from the Company at the public offering price. The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions
and other estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $618.4 million, or $711.3 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full. The shares are
expected to be delivered on or about March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses of the offering payable by the Company) for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, capital expenditures and the repayment of indebtedness.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore ISI are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Cowen, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Baird, BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Citizens Capital Markets, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, Stifel and UniCredit Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by Colfax with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was automatically effective upon filing on February 18, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.
