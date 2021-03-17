 

Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Mowi is one of the world’s leading seafood companies, ranked as number one on both market capitalisation and sustainability. Mowi is also by far the world’s largest Atlantic salmon farmer with harvest volumes of 440,000 tonnes in 2020, equivalent to a global market share of approximately 20%. The company has a fully integrated value chain from roe to plate and also produces its own environmentally certified feed specifically designed for the Mowi salmon strain.

To further strengthen the company’s position, Mowi’s strategic trajectory towards 2025 will be focussed on four main objectives: growth throughout the value chain with particular focus on Mowi Farming, further cost savings across the group, greater sustainability, and capitalising on digitalisation and automation. All four objectives are of equal importance and apply throughout our value chain, and these priority areas will be the focus of our Capital Markets Day.

MEGATRENDS CONTINUE TO DRIVE DEMAND

One of the key foundations of the salmon farming industry is the favourable long-term demand outlook. The megatrends driving salmon demand are stronger than ever and driven by health trends, a growing need for more low-carbon footprint diets, and salmon’s ability to appeal to the wider population as highly versatile and suitable for almost any eating occasion. Mowi expects the continued strong growth in demand for Atlantic salmon to exceed supply growth in the next five years.

“Salmon is a scientifically proven natural superfood. It is also versatile and appeals to people of all ages with its highly appetising taste, look, texture and colour. In the coming years, I see countless opportunities for Mowi and we are working on many important initiatives that will further develop the company and bring it into the future,” Mowi CEO, Ivan Vindheim says.

 

MOWI FARMING WORKING ALONG THREE PILLARS – VOLUME GROWTH, COST AND SUSTAINABILITY

Mowi Farming is working along three pillars; volume, cost and sustainability. On sustainability Mowi has yet again being ranked the world’s most sustainable animal protein producer in the 2020 Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index. Atlantic salmon is also ranked the most sustainably produced animal protein. On cost Mowi is consistently the number one or number two performer among peers in the regions in which the company operates. However, cost is still too high in absolute terms, particularly in some regions outside Norway. The cost variation between the regions is also too high. Thus, Mowi Farming will continue unabated with its work to address cost initiatives going forward.

