Rapid7 Announces Upsized Pricing of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (“Rapid7”) (Nasdaq: RPD) today announced the pricing of $525.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500.0 million. Rapid7 also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Rapid7 and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021, at a rate of 0.25% per year. The notes will mature on March 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion rate will be 9.6734 shares of Rapid7’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $103.38 per share of Rapid7’s common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 30% over the last reported sale price of Rapid7’s common stock on March 16, 2021. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Rapid7’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Rapid7’s common stock, at Rapid7’s election.

Rapid7 may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option on or after March 20, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Rapid7’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Rapid7 provides notice of redemption, during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Rapid7 provides notice of redemption, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.