 

Rapid7 Announces Upsized Pricing of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 11:15  |  51   |   |   

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (“Rapid7”) (Nasdaq: RPD) today announced the pricing of $525.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500.0 million. Rapid7 also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Rapid7 and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021, at a rate of 0.25% per year. The notes will mature on March 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion rate will be 9.6734 shares of Rapid7’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $103.38 per share of Rapid7’s common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 30% over the last reported sale price of Rapid7’s common stock on March 16, 2021. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Rapid7’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Rapid7’s common stock, at Rapid7’s election.

Rapid7 may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option on or after March 20, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Rapid7’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Rapid7 provides notice of redemption, during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Rapid7 provides notice of redemption, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Announces Upsized Pricing of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering BOSTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rapid7, Inc. (“Rapid7”) (Nasdaq: RPD) today announced the pricing of $525.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private placement to persons …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Rapid7 Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
02.03.21
Rapid7 to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 10, 2021