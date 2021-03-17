Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger, will participate in a panel during the Credit Suisse 2021 Healthcare Innovators Series: The Intersection of Drug Discovery, Drug Development and Artificial Intelligence. The panel will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 23, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The “on demand” webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately 7 days.