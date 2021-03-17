 

Schrödinger to Participate in Credit Suisse 2021 Healthcare Innovators Series The Intersection of Drug Discovery, Drug Development and Artificial Intelligence

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger, will participate in a panel during the Credit Suisse 2021 Healthcare Innovators Series: The Intersection of Drug Discovery, Drug Development and Artificial Intelligence. The panel will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 23, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The “on demand” webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately 7 days.

About Schrödinger
 Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 450 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



