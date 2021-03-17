 

West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Now Scheduling Appointments Online for In-Person Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office (WVSOS) is now taking appointments for in-person services for business registration, elections, general business filings, licensing applications, notary publics, service of process and many more.

The WVSOS Appointments Online service, developed in partnership with NIC West Virginia, provides the ability to make appointments from a mobile device or computer by visiting https://apps.wv.gov/Appt/SOS/. Customers without internet access can call (304) 558-8000 or toll free at (866) 767-8683 to schedule an appointment.

Customers will receive a text and/or email confirmation for the appointment along with a reminder notification prior to the appointment. Appointments are available for the following office locations:

  • Main Office – State Capitol Complex, Charleston
  • WV One Stop Business Center, Charleston
  • North Central WV Business Hub, Clarksburg
  • Eastern Panhandle Business Hub, Martinsburg

"We are pleased to announce the launch of the new online appointments for in-person services,” said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. “While most services can be accessed through the office's secure online systems, which are available 24/7, the new appointments app provides for the resumption of in-person services for those customers who need it. It also helps our staff control the amount of foot traffic to office locations for everyone’s safety.”

The WVSOS Appointments Online is developed and maintained by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in partnership with NIC West Virginia, formerly WV.gov.

About WV.gov

WV.gov is the official website of the state of West Virginia (https://www.wv.gov) and is the result of an innovative public-private partnership between the state and NIC West Virginia. NIC West Virginia works with state and local government agencies to build and manage interactive online services and is a subsidiary of digital government solutions firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Now Scheduling Appointments Online for In-Person Services The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office (WVSOS) is now taking appointments for in-person services for business registration, elections, general business filings, licensing applications, notary publics, service of process and many more. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
NIC’s Self-Service, Secure Appointment Scheduling Tool, TeleGov, Helps Government Deliver Critical Services and COVID-19 Vaccines
04.03.21
NIC Awarded Contract to Continue Operating the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program
02.03.21
Hawaii Office of Information Practices, NIC Hawaii Launch Modernized State Public Meetings Calendar
02.03.21
Kansas Real Estate Appraisal Board Launches Redesigned Website
25.02.21
NIC CEO Harry Herington Earns Worldwide Honor
24.02.21
NIC INC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of NIC Inc. - EGOV
24.02.21
NIC Offers Expedited Options for U.S. Passports

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?