SmileDirectClub Premium Oral Care Products Now Available at over 1,000 Shoppers Drug Mart Locations

To further its mission of bringing customers a solution for a healthy smile, Canadian shoppers can now purchase SmileDirectClub’s award-winning bright on premium teeth whitening system at Shoppers Drug Mart locations. The bright on whitening system includes a patent-pending 20-LED accelerator light and whitening pens, which are formulated with the same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists. The simple-to-use product allows consumers to safely apply the gel directly to their teeth through the no-mess brush applicator, resulting in a whiter smile for up to six months. The whitening touch-up pen, which can be purchased separately from the whitening kit, will also be available at Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Canada.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its oral care products, including its best-selling bright on premium teeth whitening system and touchup pen, will now be available in over 1,000 Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Canada.

“We’re pleased to bring our oral care products to Canada through our partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart,” said Josh Chapman, Chief Brand Officer, SmileDirectClub. “At SmileDirectClub we continue to push boundaries to bring customers a safe, affordable, and convenient oral health solution. We are proud to expand our reach to serve Canadian residents with a new option in its oral care aisle.”

SmileDirectClub is the only clear aligner brand that offers consumers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth fresh, clean, bright, and healthy through its suite of affordable yet premium oral care products. Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, straightening smiles for well over one million customers around the world.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s product offerings and availability in Canadian retailers visit: https://shop.smiledirectclub.ca.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

