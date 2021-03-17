 

SmileDirectClub Premium Oral Care Products Now Available at over 1,000 Shoppers Drug Mart Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 13:04  |  36   |   |   

Telehealth and Oral Care Leader Broadens Retail Presence in Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its oral care products, including its best-selling bright on premium teeth whitening system and touchup pen, will now be available in over 1,000 Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Canada.

To further its mission of bringing customers a solution for a healthy smile, Canadian shoppers can now purchase SmileDirectClub’s award-winning bright on premium teeth whitening system at Shoppers Drug Mart locations. The bright on whitening system includes a patent-pending 20-LED accelerator light and whitening pens, which are formulated with the same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists. The simple-to-use product allows consumers to safely apply the gel directly to their teeth through the no-mess brush applicator, resulting in a whiter smile for up to six months. The whitening touch-up pen, which can be purchased separately from the whitening kit, will also be available at Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Canada.

“We’re pleased to bring our oral care products to Canada through our partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart,” said Josh Chapman, Chief Brand Officer, SmileDirectClub. “At SmileDirectClub we continue to push boundaries to bring customers a safe, affordable, and convenient oral health solution. We are proud to expand our reach to serve Canadian residents with a new option in its oral care aisle.”

SmileDirectClub is the only clear aligner brand that offers consumers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth fresh, clean, bright, and healthy through its suite of affordable yet premium oral care products. Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, straightening smiles for well over one million customers around the world.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s product offerings and availability in Canadian retailers visit: https://shop.smiledirectclub.ca.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Media Contact: 
press@smiledirectclub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f66306e-112b-466d ...

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SmileDirectClub Premium Oral Care Products Now Available at over 1,000 Shoppers Drug Mart Locations Telehealth and Oral Care Leader Broadens Retail Presence in CanadaNASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Bango Final Results
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
SmileDirectClub Announces Expansion of Oral Care Products to Walmart Canada Locations
09.03.21
SmileDirectClub to Participate in Investor Conferences
04.03.21
SmileDirectClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
25.02.21
SmileDirectClub To Bring Its Innovative, Affordable Telehealth Solution To The Netherlands
24.02.21
SmileDirectClub Partners with National Dental
23.02.21
SmileDirectClub Expands Oral Care Line with Launch of New Pro Whitening System, the Latest Innovation in Teeth Whitening
17.02.21
SmileDirectClub’s Premium, Affordable Oral Care Products Now Available at Walgreens