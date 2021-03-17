 

Transcat, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that Lee D. Rudow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark A. Doheny, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The Transcat presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses; as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and services at 20 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.



