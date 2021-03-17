America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces 50 Percent Increase to Quarterly Distribution

Distributions to the Partnership’s BUC holders are determined by Greystone Manager based on a disciplined evaluation of the Partnership’s current and anticipated operating results, financial condition and other factors it deems relevant. Greystone Manager continually evaluates the factors that go into BUC holder distribution decisions, consistent with the long-term best interests of the BUC holders and the Partnership.

OMAHA, Neb., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 17, 2021, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership” or “ATAX”) announced that the Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager LLC (“Greystone Manager”) declared a quarterly cash distribution to the Partnership’s Beneficial Unit Certificate (“BUC”) holders of $0.09 per BUC. The distribution, payable on April 30, 2021 to BUC holders of record as of the close of trading on March 31, 2021, marks a 50 percent increase from the previous quarterly distribution of $0.06 per BUC, which was declared in the fourth quarter of 2020. The BUCs will trade ex-distribution as of March 29, 2021. Greystone Manager is the general partner of America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two, the Partnership’s general partner.

“The Board’s approval of a 50 percent increase to the quarterly distribution demonstrates its confidence in our strategy and ability to execute,” said Kenneth C. Rogozinski, Chief Executive Officer of ATAX. “We have been pleased with the performance of the Partnership’s core multifamily mortgage revenue bond portfolio during the past year and believe that this is the appropriate time to take action to increase the BUC holder distribution based on the wider availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the resulting positive impact we expect that to have on our nation’s economy and, by extension, the Partnership’s investment portfolio.”

About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was formed on April 2, 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by the Partnership’s Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated September 15, 2015, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. press releases are available at www.ataxfund.com .