 

Wear What You Love Anywhere With Macy’s Spring Fashion

This spring, Macy’s (NYSE:M) inspires shoppers to wear what they love anywhere and celebrate the many ways expressing personal style can make even the most routine moments feel memorable and fun. With must-have looks from the best brands at amazing prices across apparel, beauty, home and accessories, Macy’s is the ultimate style destination. For extra inspiration and expert tips, check out Macy’s Presents The Edit, a digital destination of all the buzziest looks curated by experts from Macy’s Fashion Office. With so many ways to shop, from Macy’s app or macys.com to visiting your local Macy’s for inspiration or enjoying contact-free curbside pick-up, scoring the best deals and must-have trends for spring has never been easier.

This spring, wear what you love anywhere with the best brands across fashion, home, beauty and accessories at Macy’s; I.N.C. International Concepts Clothing and Accessories, $26.50 - $189.50 (Photo: Business Wire)

“This spring every moment is the perfect occasion to bring out our best looks,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “We’ve curated the season’s top trends including exciting, bold colors, a spotlight on statement making florals plus a return to minimalism highlighted by neutral colors paired with slim and sleek shapes. Our take on beauty this season celebrates natural and beautiful skin with an emphasis on the eyes and brows. This spring, we’re offering more style options than ever to help shoppers express their personal style and create the perfect look.”

Wear What You Love Anywhere

Macy’s spring campaign, “Wear What You Love Anywhere,” celebrates the magic of a great outfit and the power of expressing personal style to transform every moment into an instantly memorable one. The spot bursting with exuberant colors and quick vignettes captures beautiful moments of heightened reality set in everyday situations. From an adventurous skate boarder in a color-blocked outfit to the ultimate self-styled photo shoot for an insta-fame-worthy day in the park sporting a print-popping set, the upbeat ad illustrates and celebrates the carefree power of wearing exactly what you want wherever you want. Produced by Macy’s in collaboration with Major Behavior, the campaign rolls out across television, print and digital.

Disclaimer

