 

Littelfuse Sponsors Women in Electronics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today it has become a sponsor of Women in Electronics (WE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the professional and personal development of women in the electronics industry. In addition, Littelfuse is serving as a conference sponsor for the Women in Electronics’ upcoming Even Better Together Leadership Summit, which will be held on Wednesday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005061/en/

“We are proud to support Women in Electronics and their commitment to the growth and development of women across the electronics industry,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “For Littelfuse as well as our entire industry, when the talents of women are utilized to their full potential, we give stronger voices to diverse viewpoints, which drives greater innovation and improved performance.”

The Littelfuse partnership with WE will serve as a valuable resource to the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network (WiN). Established in 2017, WiN is an employee-driven resource group that seeks to enhance and support the development of women, specifically in technology fields, by leveraging an engaged global network of associates. WiN creates a forum to inspire and accelerate associate advancement through its mission to educate, engage, and empower through a supportive network that elevates women and enhances business results.

“I look forward to increasing our engagement with WE as our partnership will be a great benefit to the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network,” said Meenal Sethna, Littelfuse Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Executive Sponsor of the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network (WiN) since its inception. “I see the positive impact WiN has for our associates and our business every day — building connections across the organization, facilitating constructive conversations around issues facing the company and our stakeholders, and developing leadership skills through the opportunities WiN creates.”

“We are incredibly honored to bring Littelfuse into the WE sponsorship family,” said Jackie Mattox, Founder/President, Women in Electronics. “We look forward to many great strides together and especially aligning with their thriving internal employee resource group — the Littelfuse Women’s Initiative Network (WiN) — to advance women in the industry. On behalf of the Executive Team and the entire organization, WE could not be more thrilled.”

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of women professionals as a way to form a sense of community, develop together, and unite with their male colleagues in an effort to grow the talent in the electronics industry. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, WE is focused on advancing women through four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop and celebrate. With Chapters in over 18 cities, Women in Electronics is supported by leading industry organizations. To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit https://www.womeninelectronics.com.

LFUS-G



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Sponsors Women in Electronics Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today it has become a sponsor of Women in Electronics (WE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Kodak Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Littelfuse to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences
23.02.21
Littelfuse to Host 2021 Virtual Investor & Analyst Event Today and Reaffirms First Quarter 2021 Guidance
16.02.21
Littelfuse to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on February 23