Digi International Recognizes Distributor and Channel Partner Excellence

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the winners of its 2020 Channel Awards. The recognition is awarded to Digi’s distributors and channel partners which excelled in providing value to its customers and significantly advanced the overall IoT market throughout the duration of the year.

The 2020 Channel Awards were granted to: