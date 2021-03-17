Today, Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos , the second and final story expansion for the award-winning and critically acclaimed sci-fi RPG, is now available for the PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC* . The expansion will release later this year on the Nintendo Switch. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos is available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass , which also includes The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon expansion for the complete narrative experience.

Venture to the skies of Eridanos and unravel the grandest murder mystery in the Halcyon colony. Everyone is a suspect in this peculiar whodunit after Rizzo’s spokesperson, the famous Halcyon Helen, is found dead just before the release of the brand-new Spectrum Brown Vodka. Uncover clues with the Discrepancy Amplifier, a semi-sentient device that shows the anomalies and inconsistencies of a crime scene. Unlock additional dialogue paths and different quest routes with each discovery. On your mysterious journey, you will encounter a host of interesting suspects, famous icons like Helen’s co-stars Spencer Woolrich and Burbage-3001, celebrity athlete Black Hole Bertie of Rizzo’s Rangers, and many more! Be careful as behind each eerie smile lurks a dark secret, but press on as your steadfastness is the key to unlocking this case.

“With Murder on Eridanos we set out to unveil more about the memorable cast of The Outer Worlds universe while continuing to put the player front and center in a gripping and intriguing narrative,” said Megan Starks, Game Director at Obsidian Entertainment. “This expansion sheds light on another infamous corporation in a nearly implausible new setting and introduces new mechanics that push how we develop the story. It is a wild ride, and we can’t wait to see the fans’ reactions.”