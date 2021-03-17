Surmodics to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will make a presentation at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by going to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com, under events and presentations subcategory and selecting the conference's registration page, completing the required fields to register. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live presentation.