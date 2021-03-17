 

Shareholders Approve Two Nuveen Closed-End Fund Reorganizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 21:15  |  27   |   |   

Shareholders of the Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMY) have approved the fund’s reorganization into Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD). Additionally, shareholders of the Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NNY) have approved a change of domicile reorganization from a Minnesota corporation to a Massachusetts business trust. Upon completion of the change of domicile, NNY will become Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund. Shareholders of the Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE: NYV) also have approved the fund’s reorganization into NNY. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the transactions are expected to become effective before the market opens on April 12, 2021.

The monthly distributions typically declared the first business day of the month for NMY, NAD, NYV and NNY will be replaced by pre-reorganization distributions declared March 30, 2021, with a record date of April 9, 2021. The payable date will remain May 3, 2021. Following the transactions, the surviving funds, NAD and NNY, are expected to declare an additional post-reorganization distribution, with a record date of April 22, 2021, payable May 3, 2021. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-reorganization tax-exempt distributions received on May 3, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt distribution.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made herein are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

The annual and semi-annual reports and other regulatory filings of Nuveen closed-end funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov and on Nuveen’s web site at www.nuveen.com/cef and may discuss the above-mentioned or other factors that affect Nuveen closed-end funds. The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-1566052PR-E0321X

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholders Approve Two Nuveen Closed-End Fund Reorganizations Shareholders of the Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMY) have approved the fund’s reorganization into Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD). Additionally, shareholders of the Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer