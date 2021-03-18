DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product Launch NeXR Technologies SE launches new product based on its proprietary virtual reality platform: NeXR Show offers interactive live entertainment and brings artists and their fans back together virtually i 18.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 18 March 2021

With NeXR Show, NeXR Technologies (XETRA: NXR) today launches another product and thus also the next evolutionary stage of the virtual reality platform already introduced with NeXR Seminar. With the expansion of the VR Multiuser and Multipurpose VR platform, NeXR Technologies bundles state of the art entertainment technologies in a new digital application and thus enters the fast growing market of virtual live concerts.

Live concerts as in-person events cannot currently take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. What's more, the festival season in summer months with its very large audience is falling victim to the pandemic. This is a challenging situation for all parties involved. NeXR brings artists back to the stage of their choice. These are recorded by the Virtual Production Studio team in front of a green screen and broadcast via live stream on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube. Other platforms will also be supported in the future. Crucial to the next-generation event experience is the next evolutionary stage of green screen technology combined with deep integration into Unreal Engine developed by EPIC Games and the virtual environment created with it.

Lighting and depth effects are used to provide a more realistic and volumetric representation of the artists on the virtual stage. The environment in which the artists perform is not static, but reactive. During the live stream, it can be automatically adjusted to the beat of the song, for example, or changed completely and in real time. The result is a significantly improved concert experience due to the increased experience of immersion compared to a conventional, static recording.