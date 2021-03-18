 

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL International A/S shares

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 7 – 2021
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

18 March 2021

ROCKWOOL International A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Jens Birgersson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, President and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument.
Identification code:

B shares  

DK0010219153
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)
 2463.78 DKK 1000

d) Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume: -
  • Price: -

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-03-17

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Further information:

Per Palludan
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment




