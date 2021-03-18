 

CBRE Leads Global Real Estate Investment Sales Activity for Tenth Year in a Row

18.03.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

CBRE is the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally for the tenth consecutive year, according to Real Capital Analytics (RCA).

RCA credited CBRE with 24.2% of market share across all property types on a global basis in 2020—an 860-basis point lead over the nearest competitor. CBRE’s advantage over the number two firm increased 460 basis points compared with 2019.

In addition to being number one globally, CBRE held the top spot for commercial real estate investment sales in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Notably, CBRE’s performance versus its closest competitor improved in all three compared with 2019.

CBRE was the number one firm in RCA’s global rankings across most property types, including office, industrial, retail, apartment, and development site sales.

“CBRE’s team of premier professionals, culture of collaboration, world-class reputation and long-standing relationships with global capital sources ensures speed to market and enhanced outcomes for our clients’ real estate investments,” said Chris Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE.

Highlights from RCA’s 2020 global rankings include:

  • CBRE was the leading global office sales as seller representative, with an industry-leading market share of 22.7%.
  • CBRE was again the top global firm in logistics and industrial sales, with a market share of 30.0%.
  • CBRE claimed the top global position in retail sales, with a market share of 23.2%.
  • CBRE was number one for global apartment sales with a market leading share of 22.8%.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.



