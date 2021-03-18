CBRE Leads Global Real Estate Investment Sales Activity for Tenth Year in a Row

RCA credited CBRE with 24.2% of market share across all property types on a global basis in 2020—an 860-basis point lead over the nearest competitor. CBRE’s advantage over the number two firm increased 460 basis points compared with 2019.

CBRE is the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally for the tenth consecutive year, according to Real Capital Analytics (RCA).

In addition to being number one globally, CBRE held the top spot for commercial real estate investment sales in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Notably, CBRE’s performance versus its closest competitor improved in all three compared with 2019.

CBRE was the number one firm in RCA’s global rankings across most property types, including office, industrial, retail, apartment, and development site sales.

“CBRE’s team of premier professionals, culture of collaboration, world-class reputation and long-standing relationships with global capital sources ensures speed to market and enhanced outcomes for our clients’ real estate investments,” said Chris Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE.

Highlights from RCA’s 2020 global rankings include:

CBRE was the leading global office sales as seller representative, with an industry-leading market share of 22.7%.

CBRE was again the top global firm in logistics and industrial sales, with a market share of 30.0%.

CBRE claimed the top global position in retail sales, with a market share of 23.2%.

CBRE was number one for global apartment sales with a market leading share of 22.8%.

