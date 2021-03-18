Tenth Edition of Schwab’s ETF Investor Study Shows Strong and Growing Appetite for ETFs

ETF investors surveyed see the share of ETFs in their portfolios growing to 38% over the next five years, up from 29% today. Nearly all ETF investors (94%) say they are likely to purchase ETFs in the next two years. Notably, nearly half of the non-ETF investors surveyed (45%) say they are likely to purchase ETFs in the next two years. The findings come from the tenth edition of the ETF Investor Study by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

“Over the decade we have conducted this study, ETF investors’ appetite and affinity for ETFs has grown dramatically. They feel much more knowledgeable and confident in their abilities to use these products to help achieve their financial goals,” said David Botset, SVP of Product Strategy for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. “This year we also asked non-ETF investors about their interest in ETFs. At a time when individual investors are particularly engaged in the markets, it is interesting to see that a significant pool of investors who have never dipped a toe into the world of ETFs are interested in adding these products to their portfolios.”