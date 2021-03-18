ICU Medical, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

 

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced that Company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 7:45 a.m. PT (10:45 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.




