 

PG&E to Contribute $1.25 Million to Nonprofits Supporting COVID-19 Response

Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced it will contribute $1.25 million in 2021 to nonprofit organizations assisting vulnerable individuals, families and communities, as well as small businesses, as they cope with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions will support nonprofits focused on food insecurity, support for minority- and women-owned small businesses, general community relief, utility bill assistance, and youth programming. PG&E’s continuing support for the customers and communities it serves builds on the $1 million in funding provided to nonprofits supporting COVID-19 relief in 2020 from PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

This year’s funding includes $500,000 to support minority- and women-owned small business restaurants in partnership with the California Restaurant Foundation. The fund will provide one-time grants to help keep restaurant staff employed and stabilize operations.

PG&E’s contribution also includes $200,000 to the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) to help feed vulnerable community members through the CAFB’s Rapid Response Fund. Established last year in response to the pandemic, the Rapid Response Fund provides critical support for food banks to increase their capacity to purchase food and supplies, and to supplement their staffing needs through the pandemic and future emergencies.

“For the past year, food banks have been on the frontlines of an unprecedented hunger crisis, serving millions of hungry Californians each month. Today, food banks are still seeing double the demand for food compared to before the pandemic — and we know these devastating rates of hunger will persist for years to come,” said Stacia Levenfeld, chief executive officer of the California Association of Food Banks. “Thank you to PG&E for yet another donation to the California Food Bank Rapid Response Fund. These critical funds ripple out to our statewide network of food banks helping to sustain their heroic efforts to nourish our communities through this ongoing crisis."

The Rapid Response Fund will distribute money to 30 food banks serving 48 counties located in PG&E’s service area. Individuals and families in need of assistance can find a food bank close to them by searching their county at https://www.cafoodbanks.org/find-a-food-bank, by dialing their local 2-1-1, or by calling the statewide hotline at (833) 544-2374.

“Food insecurity affects every aspect of daily life, whether it’s kids trying to learn at school, adults performing in the workplace or families at home. We wholeheartedly support the food banks and other organizations that have stepped up to meet the growing demand for basic, nutritious food services during this economic and health crisis,” said PG&E Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs, Robert Kenney.

PG&E’s support also will provide $100,000 to nonprofit organizations focused on supporting seniors struggling with food insecurity and other needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A portion of the funding also will benefit diverse community foundations supporting economic relief, housing assistance and other general needs. This includes contributions to the Latino Community Foundation and the Asian Pacific Fund’s COVID-19 relief funds. Contributions will also support local youth programs, which are providing afterschool programming and academic assistance to impacted youth.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.



