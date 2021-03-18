Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today hosted its Virtual Investor Day and unveiled the Company’s long-term strategic plan, North Star: Journey to 2026, to unlock sustainable growth and digitally transform the Company. Jim Barr, Nautilus Chief Executive Officer, was joined by other members of the executive team to introduce the “new” Nautilus. The team discussed its view of the enhanced home fitness market opportunity, how Nautilus is well-positioned for continued growth, pointed to strong momentum which began even before the pandemic, and how the Company leveraged pandemic demand to not only grow but also create durable assets for the long-run. The day featured a detailed presentation of Nautilus’ long-term vision and strategic direction and its ambitious long-term objectives.

“My goal since joining Nautilus over 18 months ago, was to leverage our many strengths to transform into a company that empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. I am pleased to say, we are well down the path to transforming into the “new” digital Nautilus and our North Star strategy has us well positioned to dramatically expand all areas of our business in the coming years,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “The five key strategic pillars of North Star we outlined during our virtual investor day have us well positioned to achieve many aspirations including revenue of $1 billion and two million digital members by the end of fiscal 2026.”