 

Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today hosted its Virtual Investor Day and unveiled the Company’s long-term strategic plan, North Star: Journey to 2026, to unlock sustainable growth and digitally transform the Company. Jim Barr, Nautilus Chief Executive Officer, was joined by other members of the executive team to introduce the “new” Nautilus. The team discussed its view of the enhanced home fitness market opportunity, how Nautilus is well-positioned for continued growth, pointed to strong momentum which began even before the pandemic, and how the Company leveraged pandemic demand to not only grow but also create durable assets for the long-run. The day featured a detailed presentation of Nautilus’ long-term vision and strategic direction and its ambitious long-term objectives.

“My goal since joining Nautilus over 18 months ago, was to leverage our many strengths to transform into a company that empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. I am pleased to say, we are well down the path to transforming into the “new” digital Nautilus and our North Star strategy has us well positioned to dramatically expand all areas of our business in the coming years,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “The five key strategic pillars of North Star we outlined during our virtual investor day have us well positioned to achieve many aspirations including revenue of $1 billion and two million digital members by the end of fiscal 2026.”

Mr. Barr continued, “Today, we are not a one product driven company but a much more diversified revenue platform with a rapidly growing digital component enabling all consumers to rely on Nautilus for their entire fitness journey. We operate in a very dynamic industry with a profoundly expanded opportunity that includes changing consumer habits, technology preferences, and connectedness providing us a way to help our consumers on all aspects of their journey. The North Star strategy will ensure the “new” Nautilus will properly leverage our leading brands, products, innovation, distribution and digital assets to build a healthier world, one person at a time.”

During the Investor Day, management highlighted the Company’s core strengths to achieve its long-term aspirations:

Strong Brands

Nautilus has great brands with very high consumer recognition, resulting from many years of building great products and investing in them. The Company’s brands stand for high quality and good value. Bowflex started the home fitness movement over 35 years ago and is one of the three leading brands in the at-home fitness category, trusted by over one million people. Bowflex has a strong foundation of quality and broad assortment, both strength where the brand has its roots, and cardio, with its award-winning bikes, treadmills, and exclusive MAX high-intensity trainer. Schwinn has been around for 125-years and is the most respected name in upright and recumbent bikes, group indoor cycling, and other cycling-related exercise equipment.

