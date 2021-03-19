 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid take-off in 2021 – Guidance raised – HOLD

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid take-off in 2021 – Guidance raised – HOLD

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
19.03.2021, 11:46  |  26   |   |   

Sartorius is the ongoing profiteer of the current pandemic. The company benefitted greatly in 2020 from its organic strength and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sartorius AG (update)

Health Care
MCap EUR 28.2bn

HOLD, PT EUR 445.00 (upside 1%)
Sartorius_update

Sartorius is the ongoing profiteer of the current pandemic. The company benefitted
greatly in 2020 from its organic strength and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and has strengthened its competitive position through several acquisitions in the past. Given the stellar performance, and the now improved outlook for 2021, the company is targeting constant currency sales growth of 35%, with growth across all levels and an underlying EBITDA margin of ca 32%. Thus, the group is well on track to reach its longterm targets as early as this year which include an EBITDA margin of 32%. The stellar competitive quality is additionally reflected in superior ROCEs of 18% eAR. However, valuation looks rich even after upgrading our estimates, triggering an increase in our PT from EUR 355.00 to EUR 445.00 based on DCF. As the stock jumped double digit following the good news flow, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation.

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

 

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid take-off in 2021 – Guidance raised – HOLD Sartorius is the ongoing profiteer of the current pandemic. The company benefitted greatly in 2020 from its organic strength and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and has strengthened its competitive position through several acquisitions in the past. Given the stellar performance, and the now improved outlook for 2021, the company is targeting constant currency sales growth of 35%, with growth across all levels and an underlying EBITDA margin of ca 32%.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - Major order win: Project pipeline turns into revenues; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid take-off in 2021 – Guidance raised – HOLD
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - VARTA will start production of cells for electromobility; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - Major order win: Project pipeline turns into revenues; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - FY figures 2020 deep red but rebound ahead, Initiate ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Zalando SE - Higher ambitions until 2025E, Initiate with BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag AG - Strong FCF generation, exceeds EUR1bn for the first ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Good prelim 2020 results; EUR 8m jump in FFO
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid take-off in 2021 – Guidance raised – HOLD
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - VARTA will start production of cells for electromobility; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Varta AG - Growth continues, but fairly priced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Accelerated order intake in Q1/21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Mic AG - 2021 outlook bang in-line; PT up; BUY reiterated
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Topline growth of 40% guided, Remains a BUY
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - VARTA will start production of cells for electromobility; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:34 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Ziel für Sartorius auf 530 Euro - 'Buy'
10:46 Uhr
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Sartorius Vorzuege auf 'Buy'
10:05 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Sartorius Vorzuege auf 'Buy'
08:15 Uhr
LYNX: Sartorius: Was für eine Meldung!
18.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Expansive US-Geldpolitik treibt Dax auf Rekord
18.03.21
DZ BANK stuft Sartorius Vorzuege auf 'Halten'
18.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 18.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
18.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Metzler hebt Ziel für Sartorius auf 580 Euro - 'Buy'
18.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Expansive US-Geldpolitik treibt Dax auf Rekord
18.03.21
ROUNDUP 3: Pharmazulieferer Sartorius erhöht Prognose - Aktie steigt zweistellig

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
453
Sartorius Ag Nachholpotenzial 6,5% Div.Stämme bereits über 100% gesiegen....