SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid take-off in 2021 – Guidance raised – HOLD
Sartorius is the ongoing profiteer of the current pandemic. The company benefitted greatly in 2020 from its organic strength and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sartorius is the ongoing profiteer of the current pandemic. The company benefitted greatly in 2020 from its organic strength and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
|
Sartorius AG (update)
Health Care
HOLD, PT EUR
445.00 (upside 1%)
Sartorius is the ongoing profiteer of the current pandemic. The company benefitted
For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener
Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare