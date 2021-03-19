 

Neptune Signs LOI on a 5MW Solar, Wind and Gas Bitcoin Mining Facility With Link Global and Releases Q2 Statements With Record Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 12:00  |  65   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that they have signed a letter of intent with Link Global Technologies Inc. (“LINK”) ( CSE:LNK) (FSE:LGT) (OTC:LGLOF) to co-develop a 5MW renewable energy Bitcoin mining facility in Alberta, Canada. This agreement follows shortly after a separate partnership on March 4, 2021 with Link to procure and operate 1500 ASIC mining machines for Neptune at their existing facilities.

Key Highlights:

  • The new mining facility is a 50/50 joint venture between LINK and Neptune, sharing equally in both costs and revenues.
  • The location of the site will be in Alberta where LINK operates the majority of their Bitcoin mining facilities.
  • This site will be solar, wind and natural gas powered.
  • A definitive agreement is expected by early April with construction immediately following.

“We are very excited about our second venture with Link Global. We expect there to be substantial global pressure to develop sustainable Bitcoin mining operations around the world. We hope as a team to become a major powerhouse in low cost, carbon-neutral mining and tapping available carbon credits for exchange in that burgeoning marketplace,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune’s CEO.

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, “This push for more renewable energy is wonderful, it’s necessary in an energy-intensive sector. Link and Neptune are committed to incrementally lowering the impacts of Bitcoin Mining. We are determined to prove that the future of mining digital currency can be a green one. We look at this as the beginning to expand our footprint into renewable energy projects for digital currency mining.”

The Company will also be filing its consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended February 28, 2021 and associated management discussion and analysis today under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, highlighting 200% balance sheet growth and record setting comprehensive net income of over $6 million for Q2.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets aims to be a cryptocurrency leader with a diversified portfolio of investments and cryptocurrency operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and associated blockchain technologies.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neptune Signs LOI on a 5MW Solar, Wind and Gas Bitcoin Mining Facility With Link Global and Releases Q2 Statements With Record Earnings VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that they have signed a letter of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Breaking Cycle of Dependence
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:02 Uhr
Neptune unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit Link Global hinsichtlich solar-, wind- und gasbetriebener 5-MW-Bitcoin-Mining-Anlage ...
15.03.21
Neptune Digital Assets verzeichnet Rekordeinnahmen von 6 Mio. $ im 2. Quartal 2021
15.03.21
Neptune Digital Assets Hits Record Income of $6 Million for the Second Quarter 2021
10.03.21
Neptune Digital Assets kündigt Bitcoin-Mining und Partnerschaft mit Link Global an
04.03.21
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:43 Uhr
1.703
Neptune Dash auf den Weg zum Erfolg?